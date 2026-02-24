James Comer Slobbers All Over Trump: 'I'm Going To Do Whatever The President Wants'

Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chair of the House Oversight Committee, promised "to do whatever the president wants" after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Donald Trump illegally imposed tariffs around the world.

During a Tuesday interview ahead of Trump's State of the Union address, Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo told Comer that countries were backing away from negotiated trade deals after the tariffs were found to be illegal.

"You'll all have to make a decision at some point, right?" Bartiromo said, noting that Trump could only impose new tariffs for 150 days under U.S. law.

"Honestly, Maria, it's going to be difficult," Comer replied. "We had six Republicans that voted with the Democrats against Trump's tariffs last week. We just got some Republicans who just aren't going to go along with that."

"And I think that's unfortunate because I do think there would be support for targeted tariffs," he continued. "So we're going to try to see if we can get the votes for another budget reconciliation bill."

"So you would expect that perhaps there's some common ground on tariffing anything that is related to national security?" Bartiromo wondered.

"I have suggested that myself to the White House," Comer revealed. "But look, I support the president. We're going to do, you know, in my congressional office in Kentucky, I'm going to do whatever the president wants to move his agenda forward."