'I'm Not A King!' Trump Is Losing It Over The Protest

That's our point, Donald.
By Conover KennardOctober 18, 2025

Millions of pissed off Americans are expected to attend the more than 2,600 “No Kings Day” protests set to take place in all 50 states on Saturday as the Trump administration clamps down on dissent. Even though Trump has previously referred to himself as a King, he denied that and also dismissed claims to Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business that the ongoing Trump-Epstein government shutdown was timed to coincide with the “No Kings” rallies.

"Do you think that the government shutdown is all about this rally that's happening this weekend, the no kings rally?" Bartiromo asked.

"No, I mean, some people say they want to delay it for that," Trump said. "A king. This is not a king. You know, they’re saying, they’re referring to me as a king. I’m not a king. I'm not."

We don't refer to him as a king, though. He did on Truth Social and the Bad App. That's the startling word he used to describe himself.

In May, following Pope Francis's death, Trump told reporters that he'd "like to be pope" and that it would be his "number one choice."

There are no guardrails for this president. There is supposed to be, but Republicans have let him run roughshod over our rights, the economy, and even basic decency. Happy No Kings Day, y'all!

