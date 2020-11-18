Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Rudy Giuliani: Losing Election Lawsuits Just Part Of Plan ‘To Get It To The Supreme Court’

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for the President Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that the Trump campaign is “prepared” to lose election lawsuits with the hope that one or more are heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.
By David

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for the President Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that the Trump campaign is “prepared” to lose election lawsuits with the hope that one or more are heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Since election day, more than a dozen lawsuits brought on behalf of the president have failed to produce results. Giuliani talked about the losing streak during an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

“Frankly, this is a case we would like to see get to the Supreme Court,” Giuliani said of one lawsuit in Pennsylvania. “So, you know, we’re prepared in some of these cases to lose and to appeal and to get it to the Supreme Court.”

“You’re not going to win every one of these,” he continued. “I don’t want to say it’s because of a Democrat judge or whatever. Some of them are just as fair as anybody. But in some cases you win, in some cases you lose.”

Giuliani added: “The most important thing is this will be our first established vehicle on the way to the Supreme Court.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.
Please note: The migration is expected to take a few days. During this time older comments may not appear.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team