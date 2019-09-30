Rudy Giuliani Is Cracking Up: Calls Lindsey Graham An Ex-Senator

Every time Rudy Giuliani goes on TV to push the phony Ukrainian conspiracy against Joe and Hunter Biden, he helps sink himself, Trump, the State Department and his own sanity deeper into the muck.

Last week he implicated Mike Pompeo and the State Department by holding up a tablet and showing the Fox News audience text message conversations he had with State claiming they sanctioned his Ukraine investigation.

Trump's bagman went on Maria Bartiromo's Fox Business program this morning trying to continue disseminating his already-debunked conspiracy theory, and instead made himself out to be desperate and crazy as a loon.

In another bizarre and incomprehensible interview, Rudy claimed George Soros was guilty of something, claimed Peter Schweizer had already uncovered the conspiracy, attacked the entire GOP for refusing to investigate, insisted the FBI was corrupt and defended himself by saying he was the only one that would do an investigation.

Maria Bartiromo is only interested in having the people who investigated Trump for the FBI and the Mueller report to be charged with a crime, asked where the indictments are.

And he went on another crazed monologue, and in a fit of insanity attacked Trump's lackey Lindsey Graham for being against his investigation. This left a wide-eyed Maria Bartiromo to look on in bewilderment.

"When my fellow Republicans criticize my doing this investigation ... Who is doing it? If I didn't do it," he asked.

Maria said Lindsey Graham was supposed to do a "deep dive, where is it?"

"Excuse me, I love Lindsey," he said. "But I can't help think the fact that he's an ex-Senator --- "

Rudy then stopped put his hand in the air to pause the discussion--- and Maria turned towards the camera in disbelief.

She recovered quickly and let Rudy continue, because hey, the pro-Trump propaganda show must go on!