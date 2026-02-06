RETALIATION: DHS Moving Fast To Expedite Deportation Against Liam's Family

Just when you think they can't possibly go any lower, they do.

Despite their horrific ordeal, despite the fact they have LEGALLY applied for asylum, Cruella DeVille and her DHS minions are trying to deny asylum and expedite deportation proceedings against the family of a 5-year-old Liam Ramos. Because there are no happy endings for anyone who makes DHS look bad!

Decent people heaved a sigh of relief when Liam and his father, Adrian Arias, were returned home. But DHS immediately filed to deny their asylum claim and deport the family.

A hearing is scheduled for today, although Danielle Molliver is requesting more time to respond. She told Minnesota Public Radio she thought the motion was "retaliatory."

"It's really frustrating as an attorney, because they keep throwing new obstacles in our way. There's absolutely no reason that this should be expedited. It's not very common," Molliver said.

Molliver said the federal government may not deport them to Ecuador, their home country. Instead, the family could apply for asylum in a third country.

Liam’s father, Adrian Conejo Arias, said they don’t know what will happen to them. "The government is moving many pieces, it's doing everything possible to do us harm, so that they’ll probably deport us," he told a translator.

Only if we let them. Call! Take to social media!