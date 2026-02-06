WH Responds To Backlash Over Trump's Racist Post Of The Obamas

Donald Trump's racism was evident the day he went down the escalator and announced his campaign in 2015, but last night on Truth Social, he outdid himself by channeling Nick Fuentes.

Echoing a former video he posted months ago, the Grand Wizard of MAGA posted a video depicting President Obama and his wife Michelle as apes in a sixty-two-second video promoting the voter fraud conspiracy theories he has now convinced himself are real.

Make no mistake.

Demented Donald will use any conspiracy theory or issue to mask his true intent and to further his racist agenda and beliefs.

Disgusting behavior by the President.



Every single Republican must denounce this. Now. https://t.co/X09h1mcj74 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) February 6, 2026

The AI press bot attempts to defuse the issue, but makes it worse.

Karoline Leavitt on Trump's Truth Social post depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys: "This is from an internet meme video... Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public." — FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 2026-02-06T14:55:07.905553092Z