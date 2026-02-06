Tim Scott Horrified By Trump's Post: 'Most Racist Thing I've Seen Out Of The WH'

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina viewed Donald Trump's racist Truth Social post depicting the Obamas as apes with horror.

Using the cover of voter fraud, Trump must have put on a white hood and cloak when he posted this before the stroke of midnight.

"Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House. The President should remove it."

Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House. The President should remove it. https://t.co/gADoM13ssZ — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) February 6, 2026

New York Republican Mike Lawler called Trump's post "incredibly offensive."

The President’s post is wrong and incredibly offensive — whether intentional or a mistake — and should be deleted immediately with an apology offered. — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) February 6, 2026

Let's face it, Trump is a flaming racist in the Oval Office, but this wasn't the most racist thing he's done.

Creating a secret police force that is sent to blue cities, aided by the National Guard, hunting for the undocumented worker and detaining, arresting, and murdering US citizens in the process, is the most racist thing he's done. Still, at least Scott opened his mouth for a change in disgust at Trump.