Tim Scott Horrified By Trump's Post: 'Most Racist Thing I've Seen Out Of The WH'

The Senator from South Carolina finally speaks out about Trump's racism.
Tim Scott Horrified By Trump's Post: 'Most Racist Thing I've Seen Out Of The WH'
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoFebruary 6, 2026

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina viewed Donald Trump's racist Truth Social post depicting the Obamas as apes with horror.

Using the cover of voter fraud, Trump must have put on a white hood and cloak when he posted this before the stroke of midnight.

"Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House. The President should remove it."

New York Republican Mike Lawler called Trump's post "incredibly offensive."

Let's face it, Trump is a flaming racist in the Oval Office, but this wasn't the most racist thing he's done.

Creating a secret police force that is sent to blue cities, aided by the National Guard, hunting for the undocumented worker and detaining, arresting, and murdering US citizens in the process, is the most racist thing he's done. Still, at least Scott opened his mouth for a change in disgust at Trump.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon