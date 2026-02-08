Nipplegate: The Infamous Nipple Slip Causing Religious Right's Meltdown

The moniker of being a "whiny ass titty baby" not fit so well before.
By John AmatoFebruary 8, 2026

Was it a slip or a planned nip?

During the halftime show in Super Bowl XXXVIII, an apparent wardrobe malfunction led to the infamous nipple slip between Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake.

I remember seeing religious wingnuts on Scarborough Country on MSNBC back in 2004, breathlessly claiming their children were severely damaging and traumatized after what they witnessed that Super Bowl Sunday.

The religious right nuts from these groups continue to be empowered by network executives. Lisa Bonet had her career hounded by these lunatics after appearing nude in Angel Heart and Janet Jackson's career also felt the same wrath.

Nipplegate had a lasting effect on the Super Bowl and many SB commercials that followed for fear of offending those looking for reasons to be offended. .

I had to use the full half time show because all the videos on YouTube of the nipple slip came with severe warnings and weren't available to be embedded.

Open thread below...

