Russian Oligarchs Whining Is The Funniest Thing I've Seen All Day

Russian oligarchs are feeling the pain of sanctions and their pain and tears give me life. Financial Times has an unintentionally funny article that is meant to elicit sympathy but actually brings nothing but mockery and laughter.
It starts off with a story of grit and determination, of a desire to stay alive amid the falling bombs and missiles and shelling of civilians. Wait, no, it starts with a rich guy running around to every ATM machine he can to take cash out before his Russian accounts get frozen. He isn't hiding from military hit squads - he is trying to maintain his upper class lifestyle in London. This guy, Petr Aven, is worth $4.5 BILLION pounds (or just under $6 BILLION USD) used to be an academic, politician and businessman and now he says he does not know if he can pay any of his bills. Oh, he's also reportedly the head of Alfa Bank.
NO CAVIAR FOR YOU!
He whined to FT, "Our business is completely destroyed. Everything which we were building for 30 years is now completely ruined. And we have to somehow start a new life.”
I literally could not stop laughing when he said this: “Will l be allowed to have a cleaner, or a driver? I don’t drive a car . . . maybe my stepdaughter will drive. We don’t understand how to survive."
YOU DO NOT KNOW HOW TO SURVIVE WITHOUT DRIVING? How about surviving without a house, water, food, heat, knowing if your parents alive, a hospital if you need to give birth, basic medical care? You are whining about not having a DRIVER to chauffeur your spoiled, rich, Russian a$$ around?
In case there was even a modicum of pity for Poor Old Petr, FT reports that he was "pictured with President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin alongside other oligarchs on the day that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started last month, has been accused by the EU and UK of being close to the Russian president as a director of Alfa-Bank. Aven is a prominent Russian businessman and pro-Kremlin oligarch,” said the UK’s office of financial sanctions implementation.
So, this guy is right in line with Putin.
Twitter had thoughts:
I have zero sympathy for this grown man with zero life skills. My sympathy is all saved up for the Ukrainians who are literally fighting in the streets for their lives and their country with little food and water, often no heat or electricity and many with no military training. Learn to do your own driving.
