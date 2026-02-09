Greg Bovino Kicked From Las Vegas Strip Bar

The former Border Patrol Commander was asked to leave "for the safety of their patrons, asserting their right as a private business to refuse service."
By Ed ScarceFebruary 9, 2026

Whether Bovino was drunk and disorderly is unclear, but what is clear is that he helped facilitate at least two murders in Minneapolis.

Source KSNV

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson resident Les Pierre Streater expressed no sympathy for former Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino, who was removed from Bottled Blonde Las Vegas on the Strip.

Streater suggested Bovino deserves public criticism but stopped short of saying he should have been ejected.

Bottled Blonde stated they removed Bovino for the safety of their patrons, asserting their right as a private business to refuse service.

A statement reading from the business reading, in part:

"Bottled Blonde does not engage in political activity or affiliations. As a private business, Bottled Blonde reserves the right to refuse service to any patron at its discretion."

Discussion

