Bloomberg Trolls Trump With Giant Billboard On Vegas Strip

Vegas is adorned in multiple billboards trolling Trump this weekend, which Trump can't miss as he visits Sin City.
I've got to admit, "Donald Trump went broke running a casino" probably has a great deal of resonance on the Vegas Strip. And people who cheat at golf are indeed the lowest of the low.

Source: AFP

Las Vegas (AFP) - Democratic White House hopeful Michael Bloomberg mocked Donald Trump with a giant billboard on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, fueling their feud as the US president visits the city for a rally.

"Donald Trump lost the popular vote," read one slogan on the world-famous street lined with casinos, while another read "Donald Trump's wall fell over."

The giant digital billboard is just two miles (three kilometers) down the Strip from Trump's own hotel, where the president is staying while in Las Vegas.

Bloomberg is vying for the Democratic nomination to take on Trump at November's election, and has focused his fire on the president rather than candidates from his own party.

