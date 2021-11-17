Hero Of GOP's 'Voter Fraud' Hysteria Pleads Guilty To Voter Fraud

Donald "Kirk" Hartle agrees to a plea deal, and now will likely avoid prison time. He had been looking at a four-year sentence if convicted.
By Ed ScarceNovember 17, 2021

Last month we brought you this story of a man in Las Vegas who claimed voter fraud after his wife, who died in 2017 but was still on the voter registration list somehow managed to mail in her ballot. The "anomaly" was noticed a few days after the presidential election last year. Hartle denied any knowledge at the time, suggesting that someone had stolen her ballot. After a months-long investigation, it was determined that Hartle was responsible and he was charged. He was looking at a four-year sentence but will plead guilty in exchange for a far lesser sentence, basically a slap on the wrist as he'll likely get probation and a $2000 fine as part of his plea agreement.

Source: KLAS

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man charged with forging his dead wife’s signature on her ballot, mailing it in and then claiming it had been stolen, has agreed to plead guilty.
...
In a guilty plea agreement filed Monday, Kirk Hartle will plead guilty to one charge of voting more than once in the same election, which is a category D felony. Category D felonies carry a maximum prison sentence of four years.

As part of the plea deal, Hartle will avoid prison time and will have to serve probation. If he stays out of trouble for a year, he will be able to withdraw his plea and instead plead guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit voting more than once in the same election.

And as a reminder, the Nevada GOP tried to make it an issue last November.

Trump operatives Matt Schlapp and Ric Grenell traveled to Nevada in search of microphones in which to scream "voter fraud!" over Hartle's false claims.

And as a further reminder of the two levels of justice in the country...

