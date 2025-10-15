MAGA Mike: 'Most Threatening Thing I've Seen Yet' Is The Portland Naked Bike Ride

Stay weird, Portland. We love you!
By Conover KennardOctober 15, 2025

“Joy is a form of protest. Being together with mutual respect and kindness is a form of protest,” the naked bike ride’s organizers said on Instagram. “It’s your choice how much or little you wear.” And they showed up, filling the streets with bicycles, wearing inflatable costumes, or nothing at all. Naked bike rides have thronged the streets of Portland every year since 2004, but this was an "emergency" event to peacefully rally against the Trump administration's use of military force in the largest city in Oregon.

There is a lot to feel threatened by these days, as masked ICE agents grab people off the streets in the United States, but House Speaker Mike Johnson feels threatened by the cyclists. I shit you not.

The Oregonian reports:

On Tuesday, Johnson told the press that he had not seen federal law enforcement “cross the line yet,” but instead, he said, “What I’ve seen is the abuse of law enforcement by radical leftist activists.”

“Most recently,” Johnson went on, “the most threatening thing I’ve seen yet was the naked bicyclers in Portland who were protesting ICE down there. I mean, it’s getting really ugly.”
Portland police made no arrests outside the ICE facility Sunday, the day of the naked bike ride. Federal agents detained at least one person that day — a clarinetist with a protest band who has been held in Clark County jail, where a roster listed no charges Tuesday.

Yup, they arrested a clarinetist, Oriana Korol. Maybe MAGA Mike felt threatened by her music. Well, American citizens feel threatened by the Trump administration's authoritarian tactics in their neighborhoods. The Hitler-loving, rape fantasizing, racist Young Republicans are frightening, too. But sure, some titties and schlongs freak Mike out.

Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker chimed in:

Look how scary!:

