Fox News Cuts Away From Mike Lee: White House Iran Briefing 'Worst I've Ever Seen'

Senator Mike Lee was incensed about how the White House approached their explanation of why they provoked Iran, and Fox News was apparently afraid to broadcast it.
Fox News cut away from Mike Lee and Rand Paul's press conference where both of them had steam coming out of their ears after they were briefed on the events in Iran over the past week or so.

At one point, Lee was practically huffing and puffing as he told reporters:

I had hoped and expected to see more information outlining the moral and legal justification. The briefing lasted only 75 minutes whereupon our briefers left. This is not the biggest problem I had with the briefing, which I might add is the worst briefing I've seen, at least on a military issue, in the nine years I've served on the United States Senate. What I found so distressing about the briefing is one of the messages we received from the briefers was "do not discuss, do not debate the issue of appropriateness of further military intervention against Iran and if so, you'll be emboldening Iran." The idea we would be less safe by having a debate or discussion about the appropriateness of further military involvement.

Fox News cut away from it as soon as they could so as not to alienate Dear Leader. Here's what Fox News viewers got to see:

At one point, Mike Lee basically says that he was undecided about the AUMF but after the briefing he's all in.

This admonition not to question, not to debate, not to dare even peep about what a Republican president is doing with our military because the terrorists win if we do is not a new thing. Just ask The Dixie Chicks. It is, however, remarkable to see State TV protecting their viewers from Republicans daring to question Dear Leader.


