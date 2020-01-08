Fox News Cuts Away From Mike Lee: White House Iran Briefing 'Worst I've Ever Seen'

Fox News cut away from Mike Lee and Rand Paul's press conference where both of them had steam coming out of their ears after they were briefed on the events in Iran over the past week or so.
At one point, Lee was practically huffing and puffing as he told reporters:
Fox News cut away from it as soon as they could so as not to alienate Dear Leader. Here's what Fox News viewers got to see:
....fox decided to cut away from the press conference pic.twitter.com/etOlcFJ3iP
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 8, 2020
At one point, Mike Lee basically says that he was undecided about the AUMF but after the briefing he's all in.
This admonition not to question, not to debate, not to dare even peep about what a Republican president is doing with our military because the terrorists win if we do is not a new thing. Just ask The Dixie Chicks. It is, however, remarkable to see State TV protecting their viewers from Republicans daring to question Dear Leader.