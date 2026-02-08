Trump Pretends It Was Schumer’s Idea To Rename Penn Station After Himself

Sure, Jan.
By NewsHound EllenFebruary 8, 2026

Narcissist-in-Chief Donald Trump wants us to believe the only reason he was discussing renaming Penn Station and Dulles Airport after himself is because of public demand. In fact, there have been multiple reports that Trump tried to blackmail Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer into doing that in return for unfreezing $16 billion in infrastructure monies. Schumer, of course, declined.

Perhaps embarrassed by the reports or by his blackmail failure, Trump did what he usually does when his widdle fee fees are triggered: he blamed someone else.

On Friday, a reporter asked Trump about “reports circulating that you told Chuck Schumer that in order to restore funding for the Gateway train tunnel in New York, New Jersey, you would want Penn Station and Dulles Airport to be named after you.”

Trump replied, “Chuck Schumer suggested that to me about changing the name of Penn Station to Trump Station.”

That has got to be one of Trump’s all-time stupidest lies. Yet he topped that with his next whopper, that the Dulles name change “was suggested to me by numerous people, unions, Democrats, Republicans, a lot of people.” This, from the guy who who just illegally slapped his name on the Kennedy Center. Maybe he'll blalme that on the Kennedy family next.

If you believe that any Democrat would want Penn Station or Dulles Airport renamed after President P**sy Grabber, then I’ve got a degree from Trump University to sell you.

