Schumer Suggests Trump Is Addlebrained In Meetings: 'He Has An Amazing Way Of Deluding Himself'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer suggest on Wednesday that President Donald Trump has "deluded" himself into believing that he understands the tax reform policy being pushed by Republicans.

During a press conference, Schumer slammed the Republican plan to do away with state and local tax (SALT) deductions, which would overwhelmingly hurt taxpayers in blue states like New York and California where the local rates are higher.

"It's hard to believe that they could make this new tax proposal even worse for the middle class," Schumer explained to reporters. "Their illogic is amazing. The idea was that SALT is hurting the middle class. Instead of undoing their repeal of state and local deductibility, they reduce rates further on the rich. That doesn't solve the SALT problem."

One reporter wondered why Trump "is turning his back on his home state and home city on SALT deductions?"

"President Trump, when I talk to him about policy, he has an amazing way of deluding himself," Schumer said. "He doesn't know the details and he says whatever he wants to say."