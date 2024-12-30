Fox And Friends Host Livid President Biden Used Jimmy Carter To Highlight Trump's Indecency

During a Fox and Friends segment on the passing of former President Jimmy Carter, co-host Will Cain became enraged that President Biden used the decency of Jimmy Carter to comment about Trump's indecent behavior.

It's shocking that Cain would defend Trump as a decent man when a federal appeals court ruled today that Trump was not entitled to a retrial in which a jury of his peers found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation of the writer E. Jean Carroll.

CAIN: Well, and on the note of Joe Biden, guy, I'll accept the message without accepting the messenger, meaning I accept that Jimmy Carter was an example of decency. I don't necessarily want to hear that from Joe Biden when he's using it actually as a political tool to suggest that Donald Trump is indecent.

Has President Biden lost a civil suit or been charged for sexual assault? When has Biden ever been indecent?

Fox News will do its best trying to wipe Trump's sexual deviance, that he even admitted to on tape under the carpet. How could we ever forget the Access Hollywood tape?

Will Cain, tell me one thing Trump said that was decent in that tape?

CAIN: That was in response to a question about Donald Trump and comparing the two, I believe when he when he invoked Biden invoked decency. I don't think Biden has the standing to to testify to someone's decency, quite honestly. And but that doesn't mean he's wrong about Jimmy Carter and Jimmy Carter, a decent man.

President Biden has the right to question Trump's decency, period, because President Biden is also a decent man, despite efforts by scum like Will Cain to smear him..

Eff off, Fox News.