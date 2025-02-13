Matt Schlapp Faces New Allegation Of Sexual Assault In A Virginia Bar

Matt Schlapp Faces New Allegation Of Sexual Assault In A Virginia Bar
Credit: screengrab from Fox News
By John AmatoFebruary 13, 2025

Matt Schlapp, the president of CPAC, is once again in hot water over allegedly groping and sexually assaulting a man in the Virginia bar.

Yashar Ali is reporting the latest sexual incident involving Schlapp

Matt Schlapp, the Chairman of the American Conservative Union, which hosts the CPAC convention, allegedly engaged in lewd conduct and allegedly sexually assaulted a man at a restaurant and bar in Virginia on Saturday night, six witnesses and the man who alleges he was assaulted tell me.

This account is creepy, as we find out that Schlapp likes to stalk men in bars.

“Every time I looked around—whether we were on the dance floor, at the bar, or back at the table talking to people—every time I turned around, this guy was right there, one foot behind me. And I was just not comfortable with this,” the man who says he was assaulted told me.

The man’s partner (a woman) also told me she confronted Schlapp, informing him that the man was in a relationship with her and asking him to back off.

While the same man was asking Schlapp to leave because everyone felt uncomfortable with his presence and conduct, Schlapp—while the man was mid-sentence—grabbed and gripped his genitals while looking him directly in the eyes, the man told me.

If the accounts are true, and it appears they are, Schlapp is one sick puppy.

In January of 2023, Schlapp was accused of groping the crotch of a male staffer for Herschel Walker's campaign while driving back from a bar in October.

“Matt Schlapp of the CPAC grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length, and I’m sitting there thinking what the hell is going on, that this person is literally doing this to me,” the staffer said in the video.

“From the bar to the Hilton Garden Inn, he has his hands on me. And I feel so fucking dirty. I feel so fucking dirty,” he said.

Making matters worse, text messages were revealed that corroborated the assault.

In August of 2023, more allegations surfaced of Schlapp's alleged sexual improprieties.

Schlapp later settled the suit out of court in 2024 for almost half a million dollars, but the stench remained.

Some things never change for this deviant MAGA Trump supporter.

