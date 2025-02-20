Mercedes Schlapp Said What?

Former Trump official and wife of, you know, Matt Schlapp. offered bizarre remarks on Newsmax about young people falling in love at CPAC.

Her husband's multiple accusations of payoffs of sexual assault against men didn't come up.

Hyping the upcoming CPAC convention, Mercedes bragged about the extremist right-wing world leaders appearing there, which is like bringing kryptonite to any democracy.

Then Mrs. Schlapp got around to playing Cupid.

And I think they recognize, and I really do think part of it is after the COVID lockdowns, that they're like, wait a second, I don't want government involved in my life. Like, I wanna be in charge of my life. And I think that for them to be coming to CPAC is so encouraging. I always say that it's very multi-generational. I've seen so many people who are single who then end up finding the love of their life at CPAC. So I'm like, okay, if you don't find them at church, you might find them at CPAC. So it's really, truly a family affair. It's so multi-generational, and so many young people coming from across the country, from different universities, who partake in these important networking opportunities, and the ability for them to prepare, because they are the next generation of leaders in America and across the globe.

Has Matt Schlapp found love yet? Or is he looking in all the wrong places?

I bet Newsmax hasn't aired much coverage, if any, at all, about Matt Schlapp's alleged sexual improprieties, so she's acting like an ostrich and promoting young love at CPAC.