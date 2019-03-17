Chuck Todd Suggest America's Toxic Politics Is Obama's Fault: He Didn't 'Bring This Country Together'

NBC host Chuck Todd suggested on Sunday that the U.S. is divided politically because former President Barack Obama failed to "bring this country together."

While speaking with Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke on Meet the Press, Todd asked the 2020 contender about healing the country's political divide.

"You aren't the first candidate to say, 'I'm going to bring this country together,'" Todd told O'Rourke. "The most recent Democratic president, a lot of people put their hope in him and thought he was the answer that was going to do that."

"Why do you think that didn't happen in Obama's eight years?" the NBC host queried, ignoring the unprecedented level of Republican obstructionism during his administration, beginning with Mitch McConnell stating openly his goal of making him a one-term president on the day of his inauguration.

"I know that President Obama worked incredibly hard to find common ground with Republicans," O'Rourke replied. "He was able to achieve a heck of a lot in those eight years."