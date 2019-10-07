Woman At Beto Event Suggests Asylum Seekers Are 'Illegals'; It Does Not Go Well For Her

Woe to the woman who brought Fox News immigration hysteria to a Beto O'Rourke event.

During a question period, a woman proved where (Fox) she is getting her talking points (Fox) when she opened her question with "you pander a lot" and "free stuff," then equated asylum seekers with "illegals" who are a "slap in the face" to those "following the rules" on immigration. Laura Ingraham earned her paycheck brainwashing this person.

But Beto slapped that argument right down.

BETO O'ROURKE: ...What is a slap in the face to my conscience and the best traditions of this country is taking kids from their parents and putting them in cages. We in this country have lost the lives of seven children in our custody and in our care. There are tens of thousands waiting on the other side of the border in an Orwellian-named migrant protection protocol... -- vulnerable, penniless, frightened. They're being preyed upon by those who exploit who have no defense left." If immigration is a problem, it is the best possible problem this country could have. I want those asylum seekers here in this country. I want us to live according to our conscience, to our laws, to our commitments and to the best, boldest, brightest future we could possibly have.

Fox News immigration nuts do not understand that asylum seekers ARE legal immigrants. Beto is right to shut that bigotry down.