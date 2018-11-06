Elderly Woman Explains Vote For Beto: He's 'Everything Trump Isn't'

A 77-year-old Texas voter told MSNBC on Tuesday that she cast her ballot for Democratic Senate nominee Beto O’Rourke because he is the antithesis of President Donald Trump.

As election day got underway, NBC correspondent Garrett Haake spoke to a voter named Pamela who explained why she came out to vote with her oxygen tank and wheelchair.

“You told me this is very emotional for you,” Haake noted. “Why?”

“Because I wasn’t expecting it,” Pamela said with tears in her eyes. “Because we think [O’Rourke is] pretty important. And we’re honored that he was here.”

“Why is he so important?” the NBC correspondent wondered.

“Because he represents everything that Donald Trump isn’t,” the voter insisted. “I give [O’Rourke] a lot of credit for standing up and saying what he thinks and for being willing to represent so many people who are like minded. It means a lot. We’re just so proud.”

She added that it would mean “everything” to her if O’Rourke could pull off a win against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

“We want him to win,” the woman stated as she choked up. “It will mean so much. It will mean that, by gosh, we all still have a chance to have a decent country and decent values with decent relationships with other people.”