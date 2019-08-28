Breitbart Troll Ejected From Beto O'Rourke Event At HBCU

Campus police ejected Breitbart instigator and senior editor Joel Pollak from a Beto O'Rourke event at Benedict College. Here's what Pollak himself wrote about the incident:

A few minutes later, before the event began, a campus police officer approached this reporter and motioned for me to accompany him to the back of the room, adding that I should bring any property I had with me. In the hallway outside, he informed me that I was to leave. A different member of the O’Rourke campaign staff, who said his name was “Steven” and would not give a last name, said that I was being ejected because I had been “disruptive” at past events.

Forgive me for not linking to that rag.

Pollak works for Breitbart. Breitbart is not a news organization. You can read about why I say that here, where the editor admits OUT LOUD that he intentionally publishes fake information. You can read about why that is so outrageous, as if you didn't already know, here. Breitbart is so full of lies, it is banned from Wikipedia as a source, along with Infowars. From Vice:

Wikipedia editors voted to ban Breitbart as a source of fact in it articles. The consensus, reached late last month, agreed that the outlet “should not be used, ever, as a reference for facts, due to its unreliability.”

It is a propaganda outlet. It promotes white supremacy and white nationalism. It spews racist hate. And one of its leading ministers of propaganda showed up to "cover" an event at an Historically Black College, wherein most people in the audience were young Black students. Pollak is a white guy from South Africa who loves Apartheid. He's a fierce defender of child rapist, Roy Moore. Pollack is still running around calling the truth a hoax surrounding Trump knob-sucking the Charlottesville Nazis with his "very fine people" comment. In fact, he did this to O'Rourke pretty recently.

O'Rourke did the right thing. Black students have enough to navigate. They have enough trauma. They are entitled to hear from a candidate without being subjected to questioning from an outlet that spews racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, dangerous, insidious hate that would no doubt come out of this @sshole's mouth. His very presence at the event was toxic. (Of course, all the NYT journalists are upset. On POLLAK'S behalf.)

Twitter has feelings.

1) This has nothing to do with freedom of the press.

2) Any campaign has the right to restrict access to its events, as long as it's willing to stand the gaff for doing so. Access is not a right.

3) Breitbart, which has tried to ratfck legitimate reporters, is not journalism. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 28, 2019

This is everything wrong with many journalists. They rush to the defense of Breitbart, are addicted to access journalism, push so many stories based on hearsay without evidence that their credibility is totally gone, and they gave us Trump. The mob needs to come for them too. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 28, 2019

Breitbart is not news. It a conspiracy theorist BS. pic.twitter.com/k1PTH9jRp0 — Rhonda Harbison (@rhonda_harbison) August 28, 2019

Until fairly recently, Breitbart had a "black crime" tag to help their racist readers find rage-fodder more efficiently. Would it be okay with you if Beto tossed a Daily Stormer "reporter"? Same thing. pic.twitter.com/AseAvBQo8J — Betty Cracker (@bettycrackerfl) August 28, 2019

If NYT journalists can’t tell the difference between the NYT and Breitbart, that tells you all you need to know I guess — Regina ⛺️ (@regwag2003) August 28, 2019

Ah yes - Breitbart- that bastion of journalistic integrity. . . pic.twitter.com/BdrqklW3LH — If you knew Suzy🌈 (@SuzyQL) August 28, 2019

And then, there is this firsthand account, citing the fact that NO reporters were allowed at the event. They had access before and after. But hey.

I witnessed it, firsthand. Reporters had access both before and after the classroom event. Breitbart tried to crash and disrupt the event. — Katrina Ryan (@perfectpiegal) August 28, 2019

Anyone calling Breitbart a "news organization", or Pollak a "reporter" is officially cancelled. And if Pollak wants to whine about freedom of the press and safe spaces, I'm sure Bret Stephens will make room for him at the lunch table.