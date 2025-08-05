Beto O'Rourke To Hold A Town Hall At U. Of Nebraska Tonight

This should be a lot less rowdy than Mike Flood's.
By Susie MadrakAugust 5, 2025

Beto O’Rourke is coming to Nebraska today to highlight the House redistricting push by Texas Republicans and hear from Nebraskans about America’s future. Sounds like they have a lot to say! Via the Nebraska Examiner:

He’s having a town hall at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Scott Conference Center. The former Democratic presidential candidate has been traveling the country and hosting townhalls with his voter organizing group, Powered by People. O’Rourke is trying to make the case that helping Texas Democrats to stop the Trump administration’s “power grab” is critical for Democrats nationally.

The GOP-majority Texas Legislature is proposing a new congressional map designed to give the GOP five additional seats in the U.S. House next year, which could spur a national, state-by-state redistricting fight ahead of next year’s midterm congressional elections.

O’Rourke also plans to emphasize that Nebraska will likely be back in the national spotlight in 2026, because of an open-seat race after the pending retirement of Republican U.S. Rep. Don Bacon in the Omaha area.

Perfect timing. Go talk to someone who makes sense.

