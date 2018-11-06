Beto O'Rourke Concedes Graciously: 'I'm So Fcking Proud Of You'

Beto O'Rourke may have lost his bid to be the next Senator from Texas, but he isn't done. Not by a long shot. You do not outperform every single expectation for a Texas Senate race, drive unprecedented turnout, build amazing intensity, and retire.

You don't.

So here is Beto's speech, where he thanks everyone and tells them, while being broadcast on national television, that he's "so f*cking proud" of them.

I'd say this speech is an end to his bid for the Senate in Texas, but the beginning of a national bid for...something. He's too gifted a politician not to throw his hat into the 2020 ring. My guess is that's where he goes next.