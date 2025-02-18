In Response To Lawsuit, Yambo Claims Elmo Doesn't Run DOGE

Will the judge believe him?
By Susie MadrakFebruary 18, 2025

Reality is whatever Yambo says it is, and in a Monday court filing, he now says that Elon Musk is not the head of DOGE. In fact, the billionaire Republican donor is not part of it at all, the administration claimed. Via the Daily Beast:

This is despite Trump saying three months ago, when he first announced the Department of Government Efficiency during the transition period, that Musk would “lead” it.

Elon Musk watches President Donald Trump's inauguration in January.
The head-scratching revelation was made in a three-page declaration by a White House administrator who said Musk works as a “senior adviser to the president” and has “no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself.”

“He is not an employee of the U.S. DOGE Service or U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organization,” reads the sworn statement by White House Office of Administration Director Joshua Fisher. “Mr. Musk is not the U.S. DOGE, Service Administrator.”

So what's going on here?

Multiple lawsuits have been filed alleging the DOGE team has risked catastrophic data breaches in doing so.

But Fisher’s filing likens Musk’s job to that of Anita Dunn, a senior adviser to former President Joe Biden who held a similar title.

His claim that Musk has no role with DOGE came in response to a lawsuit, filed by several state attorneys general, that seeks to block Musk and his allies from accessing federal data or firing staff by arguing Musk and DOGE are in violation of the constitution’s “Appointments Clause,” which mandates that senior officials in the executive branch should receive Senate confirmation.

Lying to obfuscate a lawsuit? Of course he would.

