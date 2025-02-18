MAGA TV Hosts Blame DEI For Toronto Plane Crash

Just hours after the plane crash in Toronto on Monday, two RSBN hosts immediately started to blame DEI for the crash, without a shred of evidence or an ounce of credibility. They pointed out how Secretary Sean Duffy - a DEI hire himself - said that he was going to get rid of DEI, meaning he wanted fire all the women, Black and Brown people, and anybody else that wasn't a straight, white man.

The two also brought up an incident with the former FAA director under Biden, saying that when he admitted that he didn't know an answer to a question offhand, that he was a DEI hire because he should have known.

Then after a feeble attempt to not look like the racist, bigoted fools that they are, they finally ended up taking umbrage with a union official saying people should wait until the facts are out and not to do pointless speculation because that did nothing to support those involved. That sure got their undies in a bundle:

Interesting to see one of the posts there right there by the AFACWA, so our union is responding, okay, and then you read this earlier - Robert says please do not speculate on this incident as everyone wants to work to gather information and support those involved. Okay, of course we want to support those involved to make sure everything works out but to not speculate, that's against freedom of speech. We can speculate all we want, and that's a right we have, you know, at the end of the day. So, my point is, what specifically happened here, we're gonna get those answers from the NTSB, the FAA.

It should be noted that they aren't even speculating. They are merely spreading propaganda.

Whey they continuously fail to note is that regardless of the employee's race, gender, sexual orientation, or ability status, they all have to be certified and trained according to standards. It's not like being a secretary in Trump's cabinet or a squawking head on TV or squawk radio. These people have to meet specific standards to show they are qualified.

It would be much more pertinent to speculate about why there have been four major plane crashes in the past few weeks when there had not been any in the previous 16 years. Then again, that's exactly the thing that these propagandists don't want you to be thinking about.