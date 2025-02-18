Jesse Watters Maps Out How MAGA Propaganda Works On Fox News

On Fox News's "The Five," co-host Jesse Watters blatantly admitted how Fox News acts as a megaphone for MAGA propaganda and the process entailed in its delivery.

The right is so full of itself they're even admitting what Fox News has strived never to recognize. They are organs of the right-wing infrastructure media complex and enablers of the Trump administration.

It's not really the same. WATTERS: Dana, we are waging a 21st-century information warfare campaign against the left, and they are using tactics from the 1990s. They are holding tiny press conferences, tiny little rallies. They're screaming into the ether on MSNBC. This is what you call top-down command and control. You get your talking points from a newspaper, and you put it on the broadcast network, and then it disappears. What you're seeing on the right is asymmetrical. It's like grassroots guerrilla warfare. Someone says something on social media, Musk retweets it, Rogan podcasts it, Fox broadcasts it, and by the time it reaches everybody, millions of people have seen it. It's free money, and we're actually talking about expressing information. They are suppressing information.

Watters is not saying that the things the right amplifies are true, accurate, or moral. He is perfectly describing how the MAGAts amplify their conspiracy theories, hate speech, lies, and cover-ups.