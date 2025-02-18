Trump's border Czar, Tom "General" Zod Homan, offhandedly dismissed a report by The Washington Post which says the Trump administration has wrongly branded several men as Tren de Aragua gang members who were sent to Gitmo.

Trump and his highly flammable Secretary of Defense claimed they were only sending the worst of the worst to Guantanamo Bay. Still, reports are out showing they're just picking random people up and shipping them out to concentration camps.

How did that work in the United States in the past?

VARNEY: The administration said the worst of the worst over the people. They were the people are going to be held in Gitmo, but there's an article in the Washington Post this morning says that some family members of those detained say they're being falsely branded as members of Tren de Aragua. What's your response to that, Tom? HOMAN: That's the Washington Post. I mean, look, President Trump has just been clear. We'll put the worst of the worst at Gitmo. I've said it before, I'll say it again. No one's off the table. If you're in this country illegally, it's not okay.

You can rest assured The Washington Post did more investigating into the men they shipped to Gitmo than the Trump administration ever would. Tom Holman has never explained how he is going about qualifying these migrants as violent criminals they claim are from cartels and gangs because that is not important to them.

Rounding up migrants and deporting them is their only priority, regardless of their situation.

Trump and his allies cite any source, a Facebook post, or a Xitter tweet from a nobody credible to attack their rivals, while Homan just dissed The Washington Post, a credible news source, by simply naming them to Fox Business Network to undermine their credibility.