Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi painted Mike Johnson's reign as being a lapdog to demented Donald, remarking he has all but abolished Congress in its entirety.

Speaking to ABC's This Week about the chances of the Democratic Party recapturing the House of Representatives, Pelosi did not mince words.

PELOSI: But right now, right now, the Republicans and the Congress have abolished the Congress. They just do what the President insists that they do. That will be over. KARL: So that ends as soon as you have a Democratic speaker? PELOSI: That ends as soon as we have the gavel. I'm not, you know, in terms of impeachment, unless you have, I've said to people, one person who is responsible for the impeachments of Donald Trump is Donald Trump. It's not something you decide to do. It's what violation of the Constitution he engages in. So that's not something you say, oh, we're going to impeach him. But you can have the power of subpoena to get information from these agencies of government who are not supplying any information.

The 19th Congress can be described as the most unproductive Congress in modern times, with its one goal of abdicating oversight and removing all constraints on the Trump administration.

Jebus Johnson's most common function has been to say he has no idea what Trump said or did in reference to every controversial move the narcissist has made.

The Speaker of the House is the third most powerful position in the government, yet Johnson acts like he's a late-night host on OANN.