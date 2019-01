WATCH: Speaker Pelosi takes gavel from House Minority Leader McCarthy. https://t.co/cSIitNCA6O pic.twitter.com/3AIEHxS614 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 3, 2019

The Democrats are in power again in the House of Representatives.

And Nancy D'Alesandro Pelosi is their leader.

As Hakeem Jeffries said in his nomination speech, "Let me be clear, House Democrats are down with NDP."

A number of Democrats wore an additional pin today:

The women of.the Democratic party casting their votes for #SpeakerPelosi @JoyceBeatty loud and clear pic.twitter.com/n0UVuVXyjC — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) January 3, 2019

Top Democrats have announced a series of changes to House rules, including the creation of a new committee on #ClimateChange and the revival of a rule requiring 72 hours before major legislation can get a vote. https://t.co/Q0G3z3gGH6 #SpeakerPelosi — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) January 2, 2019