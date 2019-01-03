Awww: Nancy Pelosi Invites All The Children To Join Her On Stage As She Is Sworn In

Nancy Pelosi, now Speaker Pelosi, made history today. Not only did is she the first woman to get the gavel twice. But she is also the antithesis of Donald Trump. She is loved by children and children love her. She is loving, brilliant, caring, empathetic and fearless. She is brave and compassionate and patriotic.

One of the most powerful moments was when she paused her swearing in to call all the children in the gallery up to the stage. She stopped her swearing in in order to give the children time to join her, leading to some adorable moments as kids scrambled to get their time on tv.

Congratulations, Speaker Pelosi!

Buckle up, Hair Furher. You are in for a world of hurt.