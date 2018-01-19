Sen. Schumer: I Offered Trump 'The Border Wall' And He Turned Me Down

After the Senate failed to reach a bipartisan deal on funding the government, Sen. Schumer took to the floor and laid the blame at the feet of Donald Trump, saying he even offered up the border wall for a deal and he was turned down.

Sen. Schumer began by telling the country Republicans can't govern and then spoke most directly to Trump.

Sen. Schumer said, "It's almost as if you were rooting for a shutdown and now we'll have one and the blame should crash entirely on President Trump's shoulders. This will be called the Trump shutdown."

"This will be called the Trump shutdown because there is no one -- no one who deserves the blame for the position we find ourselves in more than President Trump," he said.

"He walked away from two bipartisan deals including one today in which I even put the border wall on the table."

This is huge news.

Schumer asked, "What will it take for President Trump to say yes and learn who to execute the rudiments of government?"

Schumer said that Saturday marks a year to the day and calls the Trump shutdown a perfect encapsulation of the chaos he's unleashed on our government."

The hashtag #TrumpShutdown is trending big on Twitter.