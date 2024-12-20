Unsurprisingly, a panel of GOP-appointed judges on Thursday stripped Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office from the last remaining criminal case against incoming vice-president Donald Trump. Incoming President Leon Musk could not be reached for comment.

The panel concluded that Willis’ one-time romantic relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade constituted a conflict of interest that merited her dismissal from the case. Another prosecutor will have to be appointed, probably a man. If they choose a woman, she'd better not have ever had sexy-time with a man before, dadgummit. Them's the rules in Gilead.

The Associated Press reports:

A state appeals court on Thursday removed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and others but did not dismiss the indictment, leaving the future of the prosecution uncertain. Citing an “appearance of impropriety” by Willis that might not typically warrant such a removal, the court said in a 2-1 ruling that “this is the rare case in which disqualification is mandated and no other remedy will suffice to restore public confidence in the integrity of these proceedings.” The case against Trump and more than a dozen others had already been largely stalled for months while the Georgia Court of Appeals considered the pretrial appeal. The 2-1 ruling by an appeals court panel means it will be up to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia to find another prosecutor to take over the case and to decide whether to continue to pursue it, though that could be delayed if Willis decides to appeal to the state Supreme Court and that court agrees to take the case. A trial judge in March had allowed Willis to stay on the case.

Vice-President-elect Donald took a victory lap, declaring the case "dead."

“The case has to be thrown out because it was started corruptly by an incompetent prosecutor who received millions of dollars through her boyfriend — who received it from her — and then they went on cruises all the time,” Trump told Fox News Digital, according to The Hill.

“Therefore, the case is entirely dead,” Trump added. “Everybody should receive an apology, including those wonderful patriots who have been caught up in this for years.”

Maybe, just maybe, Earth is a penal colony for the rest of the galaxy, and that's why a criminal has been elevated to the highest seat in the land -- again.