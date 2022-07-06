Georgia DA Won't Rule Out Subpoenaing Trump

CNBC reports that Fulton County Fani Willis, a Georgia district attorney on Wednesday said she will not rule out subpoenaing former President Donald Trump.

“Anything’s possible,” Fulton County DA Fani Willis told NBC News. Willis added that she is “absolutely” not ruling out a Trump subpoena.

Fani Willis is not playing around. She opened up the investigation in 2021, after it was revealed that Trump called Georgia's Secretary of State on Jan. 2, 2021 and pressured him to find Trump 11,780 votes.

Trump tried to force Georgia officials to declare massive voter fraud and award him the state of Georgia.

Trump, "There's nothing wrong with saying that you know, you've recalculated."

Actually that's a crime.