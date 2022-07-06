Georgia DA Won't Rule Out Subpoenaing Trump

Trump's infamous phone call to Georgia can't be protected by Executive privilege.
By John AmatoJuly 6, 2022

CNBC reports that Fulton County Fani Willis, a Georgia district attorney on Wednesday said she will not rule out subpoenaing former President Donald Trump.

“Anything’s possible,” Fulton County DA Fani Willis told NBC News. Willis added that she is “absolutely” not ruling out a Trump subpoena.

Fani Willis is not playing around. She opened up the investigation in 2021, after it was revealed that Trump called Georgia's Secretary of State on Jan. 2, 2021 and pressured him to find Trump 11,780 votes.

Trump tried to force Georgia officials to declare massive voter fraud and award him the state of Georgia.

Trump, "There's nothing wrong with saying that you know, you've recalculated."

Actually that's a crime.

I think that people thought that we came into this as some kind of game,” Willis told NBC. “This is not a game at all. What I am doing is very serious. It’s very important work. And we’re going to do our due diligence and making sure that we look at all aspects of the case.”

