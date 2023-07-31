Fani Willis: Trump Probe Is 'Ready To Go’

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis spoke to 11Alive just ahead of potential charges being filed against former President Donald Trump and his allies -- and we can only speculate which allies that would be. (Cough cough, Lindsey Graham.)

Willis did not reveal whether she would charge the twice-indicted former President, but after 2 1/2 years of working on the case, she said, "We're ready to go."

11Alive reports:

Willis was all smiles giving away free school supplies at Morgan Falls Overlook Park in Sandy Springs, but after this, it's back to business. While the kids prepare for school, Willis is preparing for a potential indictment of former President Trump and his allies for attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

"Some people may not be happy with the decisions that I'm making," Willis said. "And sometimes, when people are unhappy, they act in a way that could create harm."

She didn't give many details, but Willis said another way she's preparing is by upping security. She explained she wrote a letter to the Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat.

"I think that the sheriff is doing something smart in making sure that the courthouse stays safe," Willis said.

That includes the grand jury.

"I'm not willing to put any of the employees or the constituents that come to the courthouse in harm's way," Willis said.

Willis said she's holding true to her commitment to giving the American people an answer by Sep. 1. This could be Trump's third indictment case of the year.

Saturday, students got what they needed to do their homework. And Willis said she's doing hers too.

"The work is accomplished," Willis said, "We've been working for two-and-a-half years. We're ready to go."