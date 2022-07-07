Coup Inciter Has A Tan-Trump Over Georgia Grand Jury

Tr*mp Loses It Over Possibility Of Being Subpoenaed By Georgia DA. He is not taking this well.
Coup Inciter Has A Tan-Trump Over Georgia Grand Jury
Credit: Screen capture
By Conover KennardJuly 7, 2022

Donald Trump doesn't seem too pleased after news broke that Fani Willis, a Georgia district attorney, said on Wednesday that she will not rule out subpoenaing the twice-impeached one-term president. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a boot-licking Trump sycophant, is refusing to honor a subpoena to appear before Georgia's Fulton County grand jury. Guys, I'm starting to think that the law and order party isn't very law and order-y.

Trump took to Truth Social to yell at the world.

BOTH of my phone calls to Georgia were PERFECT. I had an absolute right to make them &, in fact, the story on the one call was given a retraction, or apology, by the Washington Post because they were given terribly false information about it, & when they heard the actual call, they realized that their story was wrong. Thank you to the W.P. I, as does anyone else (just look at the Democrats!), have the absolute right to challenge the results of an Election. This one, CORRUPT, RIGGED, & STOLEN!

OK, Mr. Man, we've heard about your perfect phone calls before.

I did NOTHING wrong in Georgia, but others did. They CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election, and those are the ones that should be investigated (and prosecuted)! Letter to follow.

Trump needs a new writer. His schtick is getting old. Trump should be scared. He no longer has the office of the presidency to protect him. We've all heard the phone call. Trump is f*cked.

Here's the "perfect" phone call:

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue