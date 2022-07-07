Coup Inciter Has A Tan-Trump Over Georgia Grand Jury

Donald Trump doesn't seem too pleased after news broke that Fani Willis, a Georgia district attorney, said on Wednesday that she will not rule out subpoenaing the twice-impeached one-term president. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a boot-licking Trump sycophant, is refusing to honor a subpoena to appear before Georgia's Fulton County grand jury. Guys, I'm starting to think that the law and order party isn't very law and order-y.

Trump took to Truth Social to yell at the world.

BOTH of my phone calls to Georgia were PERFECT. I had an absolute right to make them &, in fact, the story on the one call was given a retraction, or apology, by the Washington Post because they were given terribly false information about it, & when they heard the actual call, they realized that their story was wrong. Thank you to the W.P. I, as does anyone else (just look at the Democrats!), have the absolute right to challenge the results of an Election. This one, CORRUPT, RIGGED, & STOLEN!

OK, Mr. Man, we've heard about your perfect phone calls before.

I did NOTHING wrong in Georgia, but others did. They CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election, and those are the ones that should be investigated (and prosecuted)! Letter to follow.

Trump needs a new writer. His schtick is getting old. Trump should be scared. He no longer has the office of the presidency to protect him. We've all heard the phone call. Trump is f*cked.

Here's the "perfect" phone call: