Lindsey Graham Will Fight Georgia Subpoena

Senator Lindsey Graham, who was once a huge critic of Donald Trump but soon became his golf-playing ally, is refusing to honor a subpoena to appear before Georgia's Fulton County grand jury.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Graham's testimony is needed because he "called Raffensperger and his staff twice in the weeks following the November 2020 elections “about reexamining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump,” his subpoena alleges."

In a statement released on Wednesday, Graham's mouthpieces said that he would fight the subpoena.

"I have been informed Senator Graham is neither a subject nor target of the investigation, simply a witness," the statement said. "This is all politics. Fulton County is engaged in a fishing expedition and working in concert with the January 6 Committee in Washington."

JUST IN: Attorneys for @LindseyGrahamSC say he will challenge the subpoena he was issued by the Fulton County, GA grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election. Story coming soon. pic.twitter.com/cTKQAtxiOR — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 6, 2022

C&L's managing editor Karoli wrote this back on Nov 17, 2020:

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that Senator Lindsey Graham reached for his phone and placed a call across state lines to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger. In that call, he pressured Raffensberger to toss all mail ballots in counties found to have higher rates of nonmatching signatures, a request that was completely off the wall and patently illegal.

Raffensberger then was interviewed by Wolf Blitzer and verified this account of events.

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell rightly characterized Graham as an "enemy of the voters."

It's not "politics." Graham is a witness and a possible co-conspirator. The South Carolina Senator got involved in Trump's plot to pressure Georgia's Secretary of State to throw out valid ballots and find Trump his "11,000+ votes" he needed to overthrow Joe Biden's victory in the state.