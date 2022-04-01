Stop The Steal Rally Planner Is Very Annoyed About Subpoena

Caroline Wren called it "very concerning."
By Susie MadrakApril 1, 2022

If you didn't know who the wacky, arrogant Caroline Wren was, you might even buy her feigned outrage over being subpoenaed by the House committee for her part in the Jan. 6th Stop The Steal rally. She talked to Ari Melber last night.

She complained to him for most of the segment.

"It's a primary pillar of American democracy to protest your government and for private citizens, you know, for Congress to be able to just come in and seize a year's worth of your text messages, your emails, your call logs, your geological information absent any warrant or due process, I think is very concerning," she said.

She also told Ari "hundreds of thousands" attended the rally on the ellipse and only a handful attacked the Capitol. Ari quickly corrected her, pointing out an estimated 10,000 were there and that about 2,000 of them stormed the Capitol - or one in five, as he said.

Oh, and she threatened payback for Democrats when Republicans take over the House. She's a real piece of work.

Watch the whole thing, she's just incredibly annoying.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue