More Trouble For Lindsey Graham

Noted remora, South Carolina Senatorette Lindsey Graham keeps finding himself —fiddle dee-dee!— in the center of attention in what could be a federal crime:
“Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) started off the day by saying he had talked with the secretaries of state in Arizona and Nevada, in addition to the conversation he had acknowledged earlier with Georgia’s top election official.”
Oh, so instead of election tampering in Georgia, he was a one-man crime spree?
Please continue:
“A little later, Graham realized he had misspoken. He had actually talked to Arizona’s governor and some other officials, he said, and he wasn’t sure which officials from Nevada had briefed him about that state’s 2020 election procedures.
Slap his ass and call him biscuit! He was just doing research, right?
“Finally, by midafternoon Tuesday, Graham realized he had never spoken to anyone from the Silver State about its 2020 vote. ‘I didn’t talk to anyone in Nevada. I got briefed about what they do in Nevada. I can’t remember by who,’ Graham told reporters in the Capitol. This is the state of Graham’s solo investigation into election laws in states that President Trump narrowly lost in this month’s election.
and then this:
Maybe the senatorette should join Rudy’s law firm.
Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors