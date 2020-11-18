More Trouble For Lindsey Graham

Noted remora, South Carolina Senatorette Lindsey Graham keeps finding himself —fiddle dee-dee!— in the center of attention in what could be a federal crime:

“Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) started off the day by saying he had talked with the secretaries of state in Arizona and Nevada, in addition to the conversation he had acknowledged earlier with Georgia’s top election official.”

Oh, so instead of election tampering in Georgia, he was a one-man crime spree?

"There was another Georgia official-Gabe Sterling-who witnessed the @LindseyGrahamSC call and confirms he talked about tossing out ballots"

Lindsey Graham needs to be arrested. — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) November 18, 2020

Please continue:

“A little later, Graham realized he had misspoken. He had actually talked to Arizona’s governor and some other officials, he said, and he wasn’t sure which officials from Nevada had briefed him about that state’s 2020 election procedures.

Slap his ass and call him biscuit! He was just doing research, right?

“Finally, by midafternoon Tuesday, Graham realized he had never spoken to anyone from the Silver State about its 2020 vote. ‘I didn’t talk to anyone in Nevada. I got briefed about what they do in Nevada. I can’t remember by who,’ Graham told reporters in the Capitol. This is the state of Graham’s solo investigation into election laws in states that President Trump narrowly lost in this month’s election.

and then this:

WATCH: Sen. Lindsey Graham gives a fist bump and a pat on the back to VP-elect Kamala Harris. https://t.co/iWBCLxCya1 pic.twitter.com/v8DcH559D8 — The Hill (@thehill) November 18, 2020

An interesting scene on the Senate floor when several GOP senators congratulated Kamala Harris (most Rs still siding with Trump in his fight over election.) Sens. Tim Scott, Mike Rounds, James Lankford all congratulated her, as did Ben Sasse. Lindsey Graham gave her a fist bump — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 17, 2020

Maybe the senatorette should join Rudy’s law firm.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors