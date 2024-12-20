HAHAHAHA! President Musk's First Spending Bill Is Dead

The Clown Car Freakshow is roaring on!
HAHAHAHA! President Musk's First Spending Bill Is Dead
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoDecember 20, 2024

Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries had a bipartisan spending deal worked out a couple of days ago so the government wouldn't shut down.

In the blink of an eye, Elon Musk and Demented Donald attacked the MAGATs, so they scuttled the bill.

The Deluded One even demanded that the debt ceiling be suspended for two years so he didn't have to deal with it.

Those fuckwits needed a two-thirds majority to pass the bill since they didn't follow proper procedures.

How in the hell was that ever going to be possible?

Trump has not been sworn in yet, and it's already a clown car circus freak show.

I hate Xitter now, but Thursday evening has been hilarious, along with Bluesky.

"We need to have a serious look at who's leading this Congress, because if this is the best they can do, it's complete incompetence. This is a disaster" -- Josh Hawley suggests Mike Johnson needs to go

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2024-12-19T02:26:17.617Z

Roy (R-TX): But to take this bill and congratulate yourself because it's shorter in pages, but increases the debt by $5 trillion, is asinine. And that's precisely what Republicans are doing.

Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2024-12-19T23:49:07.462Z

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon