HAHAHAHA! President Musk's First Spending Bill Is Dead

Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries had a bipartisan spending deal worked out a couple of days ago so the government wouldn't shut down.

In the blink of an eye, Elon Musk and Demented Donald attacked the MAGATs, so they scuttled the bill.

The Deluded One even demanded that the debt ceiling be suspended for two years so he didn't have to deal with it.

Those fuckwits needed a two-thirds majority to pass the bill since they didn't follow proper procedures.

How in the hell was that ever going to be possible?

Trump has not been sworn in yet, and it's already a clown car circus freak show.

I hate Xitter now, but Thursday evening has been hilarious, along with Bluesky.

Watters: 38 Republicans voted against it… The Democrats are about to shut the government down.. pic.twitter.com/8T0406W2sz — Acyn (@Acyn) December 20, 2024

Jeffries: In our nation's history, 25% of our nation's debt was accumulated during the four years of the former president, 25%. How dare you lecture America about fiscal responsibility ever. pic.twitter.com/I9bj8fu6SE — Acyn (@Acyn) December 19, 2024

Take notes. Every Republican going against Trump is a POS loser scumbag.



Every. Last. One. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 20, 2024

Lawler: Every single Democrat except two voted to shut the government down.



Collins: So, did 38 House Republicans. One is sitting right here.



Lawler: Totally different reasons.



Collins: But you still voted the same way



Lawler: 197 Democrats voted against this



Collins: But… pic.twitter.com/uxRFwy6QN3 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 20, 2024

Watters: What have you guys been doing for the last 85 days?



Mace: I've been filing a lot of bills.



Watters: Who's in control? Republicans have the house so what has the Republican party been doing for the last 85 days.. pic.twitter.com/wL0QfVmtk9 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 20, 2024

"We need to have a serious look at who's leading this Congress, because if this is the best they can do, it's complete incompetence. This is a disaster" -- Josh Hawley suggests Mike Johnson needs to go — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2024-12-19T02:26:17.617Z

Roy (R-TX): But to take this bill and congratulate yourself because it's shorter in pages, but increases the debt by $5 trillion, is asinine. And that's precisely what Republicans are doing. — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2024-12-19T23:49:07.462Z