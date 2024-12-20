Trump Dementia: Government Shutdown Is Biden's Problem

With Republicans failure to pass a spending bill after Elon Musk and Donald Trump destroyed the bipartisan deal from the government Thursday, the Demented One is now claiming it's Biden's problem because he's president.

Oh, and the MAGATs will help President Biden pass it if they can? Suuure, we believe you.

Trump destroys things and then blames others for the problems he causes. That's always been his MO.

Outside of the MAGA cult, nobody believes this for a second. Speaker Johnson came out after the Thursday vote failed and blamed Democrats for his issues because speaking the truth would get him thrown out of the leadership position sooner rather than later.

Fox News and others will follow traitor Trump's lead and blame the Democrats for not bowing down to Donald's demands, while excusing all 38 Republicans who voted against the Trump-backed spending bill

Republicans don't know how to govern. Mandate? Are you kidding me?