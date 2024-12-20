Trump Dementia: Government Shutdown Is Biden's Problem

You can't make this stuff up.
By John AmatoDecember 20, 2024

With Republicans failure to pass a spending bill after Elon Musk and Donald Trump destroyed the bipartisan deal from the government Thursday, the Demented One is now claiming it's Biden's problem because he's president.

truthsocial-12-20-at-8-01-30-am

Oh, and the MAGATs will help President Biden pass it if they can? Suuure, we believe you.

Trump destroys things and then blames others for the problems he causes. That's always been his MO.

Outside of the MAGA cult, nobody believes this for a second. Speaker Johnson came out after the Thursday vote failed and blamed Democrats for his issues because speaking the truth would get him thrown out of the leadership position sooner rather than later.

Fox News and others will follow traitor Trump's lead and blame the Democrats for not bowing down to Donald's demands, while excusing all 38 Republicans who voted against the Trump-backed spending bill

Republicans don't know how to govern. Mandate? Are you kidding me?

Friends.

Republicans can’t govern.

Lucas Sanders 🗳️💙💪🏾🟧♻️♀️🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@yfcg.bsky.social) 2024-12-19T23:44:50.032Z

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon