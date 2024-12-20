James Comer Denies Saying What He Said After CNN Plays It Back To Him

On CNN today, Chairman James Comer claimed he never said the FBI informant who just pled guilty for making false bribery allegations about the Bidens was crucial in proving the Bidens were corrupt.

A few days ago Alexander Smirnov pled guilty to providing false information regarding Burisma and the Bidens that Republicans used repeatedly to claim the Bidens were engaged in a massive bribery scheme. Since Trump was so corrupt these MAGAts tried to smear Biden with the same brush.

CNN's Pamela Brown played video of Rep. Jordan and Comer promoting this informant as crucial to their case.

COMER on FOX News: Speaker McCarthy had a phone call with Director Ray. He demanded that they turn over this document. This is a very crucial piece of our investigation. JORDAN on FOX News: The most corroborating evidence we have is that 1023 form from this highly credible, confidential human source.

MAGA is built on a foundation of lies. Watch Gomer Comer squirm and try to slither his way out of admitting he said what he said right before his eyes.

Try not to laugh too hard.

BROWN: And even your colleague Jason Smith, we should point out, tweeted that the informant's phony testimony, now phony we know, to the FBI was a smoking gun. Do you regret playing this FBI informant up at the time at all, even if you say you didn't ultimately rely on him? COMER: I didn't play it up, and we asked everyone. BROWN: But you said it was a crucial part of the investigation. COMER: Well, it was. Everything was a crucial part of this. I think the bank records are the most crucial part that show the Bidens took in $27 million from our adversaries around the world. They took in $8 million in loans that they never repaid back. That's $35 million, and according to the Irish whistleblowers, they never paid a penny of taxes on it. That's the crucial part of the investigation. We would interview anyone that claimed they had information. Christopher Wray said this guy was credible. Chuck Grassley wanted us to interview the guy. That's why McCarthy said that. That's why Jim Jordan said that. I never said he was a crucial part of the investigation. BROWN: We just played it on Fox.

Waaaah, they made me interview him. Waaah.

Everything is crucial.

Comer and Jordan used this corrupt FBI informant like a hammer against the head of President Biden and his son.

Is it too much to ask for the Chairman to admit he got played?

Of course it is.

Rep. Comer is another lying liar caught in a lie on national television.