Republicans' Star 'Impeachment' Witness Lied About EVERYTHING

Remember Alexander Smirnov, carrier of claims that Joe Biden accepted bribes from Ukraine while his son Hunter was a lobbyist for them?

That video up above is Jim Jordan having to admit that yeah, maybe he did lie but so what?

Yeah, so what indeed. Smirnov's smears allowed Fox News and every other right wing "news" source to claim that the "Biden crime family" was a threat to U.S. security so they could bury and discredit the actual Russian collusion and interference in the 2016 (and likely 2020 and 2024) election.

And now he has confessed that yes, he did lie and also conveeeeeeniently failed to report over two million dollars in income too.

In a filing from special prosecutor David Weiss as part of Smirnov's plea agreement, he has to admit "that he received unreported income in the amounts of $1,350,000 for tax year 2020, $500,000 for tax year 2021 and $300,000 for tax year 2022."

Smirnov was a FBI informant. And he told his handlers he really did not like Biden at all, which is unsurprising, given that he still had deep ties to his native country, Russia, despite becoming an naturalized U.S. citizen in 2015. So he enjoys his confidential informant status and floats along until he decides to report this after Biden becomes the presumptive nominee:

One month later, in June 2020, Defendant reported, for the first time, two meetings in 2015 and/or 2016, during the Obama-Biden Administration, in which he claimed executives associated with Burisma, including Burisma Official 1, admitted to him that they hired Businessperson 1 to "protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems,"and later that they had specifically paid $5 million each to Public Official 1 and Businessperson 1, when Public Official 1 was still in office, so that "[Businessperson 1]will take care of all those issues through his dad," referring to a criminal investigation being conducted by the then-Ukrainian Prosecutor General into Burisma and to "deal with [the then-Ukrainian Prosecutor General]." Defendant was in Los Angeles, California, at the time he made these statements to the Handler.

But wait! There's more! There's always more. Not only did Smirnov lie about the contacts with Hunter Biden and Joe Biden (Public Official 1), he also claimed he was forced to bribe them.

Defendant also reported in June 2020 two purported phone calls between himself and Burisma Official 1 wherein Burisma Official 1 stated that he had been forced to pay Public Official 1 and Businessperson 1 and that it would take investigators 10 years to find records of illicit payments to Public Official 1. The information Defendant provided the Handler was memorialized on a Form 1023 (hereafter the "2020 1023"), an official record of the FBI, which was finalized on June 30, 2020.

And, as you might guess, he is now admitting that it was ALL a fucking lie.

The events Defendant first reported to the Handler in June 2020 were fabrications. In truth and fact. Defendant had contact with executives from Burisma in 2017, after the end of the Obama-Biden Administration and after the then-Ukrainian Prosecutor General had been fired in February 2016 — in other words, when Public Official 1 could not engage in any official act to influence U.S. policy and when the Prosecutor General was no longer in office. Defendant transformed his routine and unextraordinary business contacts with Burisma in 2017 and later into bribery allegations against Public Official 1, the presumptive nominee of one of the two major political parties for President, after expressing bias against Public Official 1 and his candidacy.

It's not hard to tie the payments to Smirnov with the lies, is it? And while it's just great that he has to admit what he did and go to prison for it, along with paying a boatload of taxes on his ill-gotten gains, he served Republicans well. They got show hearings, and lots of hits on Fox News about the "Biden crime family," which as it turns out, is more like the GOP-Russian crime ring.

Oh, and as for the millions he received from unknown sources but most of it conveniently in 2020, when he could lie about the Democratic candidate and have the agent put form 1023 on file, which was later waved around frantically by Jim Jordan and James Comer? He'll need to amend his tax returns and pay taxes on everything, along with penalties too. I could have told him it was a mistake to hide income. The IRS will always come after you for that and has no problem recommending jail for failure to report. Laundering through LLCs won't save him.

Now that Biden is out of office, we're conveniently confirming all the lies and the liars who told them. But it's a little late.