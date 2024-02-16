Star GOP Witness Charged With Lying About Joe And Hunter Biden

The House GOP and Jim Comer just lost their BIGGEST witness against Hunter Biden and President Biden regarding allegations of impropriety and shady business dealings with Burisma. Cue MAGA heads imploding in real time. Or, they will just keep lying about everything and claim that the witness was telling the truth, but the Deep State got to him and is silencing him!!

Here is what The Washington Post is reporting: David Weiss, the Special Counsel who actually charged Hunter Biden, filed NEW charges. But this time they were against an informant who lied to FBI officials about Hunter Biden's business relationship with Burisma.

The GOP star witness is Alexander Smirnov, age 43. He served as a "former confidential human source for the FBI who gave agents false information in 2020 about a prominent political figure and his son" ie President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. He was indicted by an Los Angeles based grand jury with the top line charge being "making a false statement and creating a false and fictitious record."

Smirnov was the key witness from Congressional Republicans who relied on his statements - and fake evidence - as the key testimony in their effort to impeach President Biden and get drag Hunter Biden through the mud. Allegations from Smirnov led many of the right to claim that President Biden and Hunter "engaged in corrupt business deals." The indictment argues that the most important charges the GOP have tried to pin on the Biden's were based on total lies.

Smirnov allegedly “transformed his routine and unextraordinary business contacts with Burisma in 2017 and later into bribery allegations against Public Official 1, the presumptive nominee of one of the two major political parties for President, after expressing bias against Public Official 1 and his candidacy.” Further, Smirnov's FBI handler said that Smirnov frequently expressed very disparaging views about President Biden, at one point texting that Biden was "going to jail.”

The indictment is a bit complex, but basically what it comes down to is that Smirnov lied about conversations going back to 2015 or 2016 in which "Burisma executives said they hired the son “to protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems.” " These conversations never happened. When Smirnov was questioned against by FBI agents, he repeated the lies, altered parts of the story and made NEW lies after "claiming to have met with Russian officials."

WUT.

It is very abnormal for the FBI to burn their own informants and charge them with crimes, so clearly this reached a level of concern that these lies were actually going to lead to criminal charges for someone who may be completely innocent. The biggest issue, in my view, is that Republicans had pinned an entire investigation of the sitting President and his son on the mountain of lies being told by this witness. Additionally, FBI officials were reportedly being asked about Smirnov's claims, leading politicians on the right to claim that the FBI was corrupt itself.

Smirnov was arrested on Wednesday at a Las Vegas airport when he returned to the U.S. from an overseas trip.

Here is an old tweet for one of the dumbest people in Congress, James Comer.

🚨🚨🚨@ChuckGrassley just released the unclassified FBI FD-1023 form alleging VP Joe Biden was involved in a $5,000,000 bribery scheme.



IRS whistleblower Ziegler never received this form & under oath yesterday told @GOPoversight they potentially had corroborating evidence. https://t.co/GxCxm0NXTn — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) July 20, 2023

Twitter responded after the news broke today:

🚨 RM @RepRaskin calls on @GOPOversight to end their fraudulent impeachment inquiry after a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney becomes the latest to debunk the Ukraine-Burisma conspiracy theory at the heart of their inquiry. https://t.co/s12b5WJQ3Z pic.twitter.com/vpLP0X7nhK — Oversight Committee Democrats (@OversightDems) February 15, 2024

He won't do it but if he had any decency @RepJamesComer would retract the hundreds of false statements he made on the basis of this document, correct the record, and apologize to the President — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) February 15, 2024

Sean Hannity's Fox News show ran with this informant's claims in at least 85 separate segments last year, including 28 monologues. He said they proved Joe Biden engaged in "public corruption on a scale this country has never seen before.” https://t.co/5ziUvNOwt4 https://t.co/tzBXuJd1p4 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) February 15, 2024

Ending with the perfect New York Times Pitchhbot: