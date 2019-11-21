Fiona Hill And David Holmes Confirm: 'Burisma Was Code For Biden'

Fiona Hill, a former national security official, and diplomat David Holmes testified on Thursday that Trump administration operating in Ukraine knew that President Donald Trump viewed Burisma as “code” for former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, who sat on the company’s board.

At a House impeachment hearing, Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman asked the two witnesses about a connection between calls from the White House for Ukraine to investigate Burisma and the Bidens.

“Was it apparent to you that when President Trump or anyone else was pushing for an investigation into Burisma, that the reason they wanted that investigation related to what President Trump said here, the Bidens?” Goldman asked.

“It was very apparent to me that that was what Giuliani intended, yes,” Hill replied. “Intended to convey that Burisma was linked to the Bidens. And he said this publicly.”

Holmes agreed that “Burisma was code for the Bidens.”