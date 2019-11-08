Dr. Fiona Hill Details Chilling Harassment From Trump Thugs

The transcript of Fiona Hill's closed-door testimony has been released today to the public, and it contains chilling testimony about harassment she received throughout her tenure as a top-level National Security Officer in Trump's administration. She was present during the contentious July meeting between Trump and John Bolton, and long before that had expressed concern about Rudy Giuliani's likely illegal facilitation of Trump's attempts to extort and bribe Ukraine's new president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Here is just a taste of what she endured:

Fiona Hill Deposition, Page 41 Image from: Screenshot

Fiona Hill deposition, page 42 Image from: Screenshot

Death threats. Phone calls to her her home. People pounding on her front door. Anti-semitic conspiracy theories. She said, "many people were hounded out of the National Security Council because they became frightened about their own security." Why? Because she was doing her job, and the correct, legal way. In a way that furthers democracy.

She couldn't help but reach the following conclusions:

The most obvious explanation at that point, it has to be said, seemed to be business dealings of individuals who wanted to improve their investment positions inside of Ukraine itself, and also to deflect away from the findings of not just the Mueller report on Russian interference but what's also been confirmed by your own Senate report, and what I know myself to be true as a former intelligence analyst and somebody who has been working on Russia for more than 30 years. - page 43

[...]

And there are many other distinguished public servants who we read about in the paper every single day who have resigned or get pushed out because accusations are made against them that make it incredibly difficult for them to do their jobs. - page 44

Is it any wonder our standing in the world has fallen so dramatically? This is terrifying for freedom-loving, patriotic people around the world.

Is it any wonder dear leader is screaming about these officials testifying in public? THAT is terrifying for cowardly, fragile, weak-minded thugs like the squatter in the Oval Office.