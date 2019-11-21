Fiona Hill Calls Out Republicans For Pushing 'False Narrative' From Russia

Whoa, Fiona Hill did NOT come to play today.
In her opening statement, she called out Republicans, if not by name, certainly by behavior:
This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian Security services themselves. The unfortunate truth is that Russia was the foreign power that systematically attacked our democratic institutions in 2016. This is the public conclusion of our intelligence agencies, confirmed in bipartisan Congressional reports. It is beyond dispute, even if some of the underlying details must remain classified.
Right now, Russia’s security services and their proxies have geared up to repeat their interference in the 2020 election. We are running out of time to stop them. In the course of this investigation, I would ask that you please not promote
politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests.
LOOKING AT YOU, DEVIN NUNES.
The full text of her opening statement is below:
