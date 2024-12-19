Hannity And Hawley Attack MAGA Mike Over Spending Bill

Trump and Musk blew up the bipartisan deal to prevent a government shutdown before Christmas, now we've got Republicans eating their own and Hannity trying to tell us a government shutdown isn't really that bad.

GOP Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley made an appearance on Sean Hannity's show on Fox this Wednesday, and here's the spin they're tying to put on this debacle and the damage Trump, Musk and Republicans are going to inflict on our economy before Trump even takes office.

They know full well Trump plans to blow up the deficit with more massive tax cuts as soon as he takes office, which will mean the debt ceiling will need to be raised, and they're trying to pin the need to raise it next year. on Biden.

Hawley also attacked GOP leadership for negotiating in good faith with Democrats, pretending that's not how government is supposed to work when you've got a divided Congress and narrow margins in the House.

HANNITY: You know, I'm looking at this monstrosity. I went through all a lot of these provisions, you know, 1550 pages. Nobody had time to read it. It's all because they don't want to do their job and pass budgets by October 1st, which is the deadline, and it's no surprise. We find ourselves in this position, and if I'm Donald Trump, I don't want that debt ceiling during my term. This is Joe Biden's debt ceiling raise. It, it shouldn't be Donald Trump's. If Hakeem Jeffries doesn't want to come to a consensus, then shut it down. You know what, I think it's a misnomer that a government shutdown is the worst thing in the world. We survived a 30 plus days shutdown in 2019.

Note to Sean Hannity. They came to a consensus, and Trump, once again, blew it up.

HAWLEY: You know, Sean, this continuing resolution, whatever it's a total joke. You're right, it is 1500 pages of pork barrel spending, and worse than that, it's all the woke garbage. It's the censorship boards. They're getting funded in this. There's hundreds of millions of dollars for a recycling access center in this bill. I mean, it is a total offense and you pointed out there's also the pay raise for members of Congress. There's the Obamacare carve out for members of Congress. Here's the thing that really gets me. Republicans negotiated this. The Speaker of the House negotiated this bill. It is a total travesty. This has got to change, Sean. I mean, we cannot go on like this, and I hope the Republican leadership gets the message here, the message of this election, which is that people want change. They don't want this garbage. I'm a hard no on this thing. It is a joke. It is a travesty, and they need to go back to square one. HANNITY: Well, it's the old swampy way of doing things. There's going to be a new sheriff in town, and when Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy want to cut $2 trillion in spending, I think they're serious about it, and I think Donald Trump is serious about that as well. There's going to be a lot of cuts and the The old way of doing things has to go away if you want to return and be transformational to constitutional order, limited government, greater freedom. Do we achieve that, or is this evidence that that's not going to be achievable, especially with the tight margins we have both in the House and Senate? HAWLEY: Well, you can't do it by doing business this way. I mean, this is, this is the same old, same old. You talk about needing to cut all of that spending, Sean, this bill right here would add hundreds of billions of dollars to the deficit, and the worst part is, it's all for dim priorities. Why would you saddle Donald Trump with this terrible spending bill before he even gets into office? And Sean, the worst part is it dumps it right back in his lap in March, in March. Under this bill, they'd shut the government down again, have to do this all over again, have to raise the debt ceiling again later the same year. It's ridiculous. It's a horrible plan. I can't believe that Republican leadership ever cooked it up. Clearly they didn't talk to Trump about it, and I tell you what, we need to have a serious look at who's leading this Congress, because if this is the best they can do, I mean, it's just, it's total incompetence. This is a disaster. HANNITY: The, the, the, the best worst case scenario considering they didn't do their job would be a clean CR. Democrats say they won't support that. So we, we're at a standoff, right? I don't see any way out of that. HAWLEY: I think that's right. I mean, unless, the government is going to shut down on Friday, and by the way, that was also the choice of Republican leadership. They could very well have done this and extended it longer, which is what Donald Trump wanted. They said, Oh no, no, no, we'll come back and do it in December. Why did they want to do it in December, Sean, so that they could force us up against the wall and try to get through all of their special projects and their pet projects and spending. And now they've been caught red handed and now they don't have a plan. Well, that's their fault. Mike Johnson and his crew need to figure this out. They need to do the right thing, and I tell you this is not right. What they're trying to do is a disaster. They own this, and they need to fix it. HANNITY: Well, it's already dead on arrival.

We'll see what happens by Friday and how badly Johnson wants to hang onto his job as Speaker. I honestly don't know why anyone would want to put up with this nonsense, not that I feel sorry for Johnson.