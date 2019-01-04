Schumer: Trump Willing For Government Shutdown To Last Months Or YEARS

Hair Fuhrer's tantrum over funding for his concrete wall/metal slat/wood fencing/beaded shower curtain has reached peak on-the-floor tantrum levels during a meeting with Congressional leadership today. Speaker Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reported (and Trump later confirmed during his bananas Rose Garden Press Conference) that he will happily keep the government shut down for months or even YEARS if he doesn't get his Hate Wall Money.

Here is the clip where details of the threat were disclosed. How does Trump expect government workers to pay rent, food, insurance, utilities, childcare, car payments? Send photos of a fence? Write lots of IOU's? No. What will happen is they will stop working for free and go get jobs in the private sector. Then those very jobs that he needs to be filled, TSA and DHS, to name a few, will remain empty. Irony - those are the very departments that provide security to our country, and Hair Fuhrer expects them to work unpaid.

Let's see who blinks. Last night the House passed a bill opening the government with no wall funding. It is up to Turtle McConnell to put the bill up for a vote in the Senate, which he was vowed not to do. Will he change his mind if this does drags into a second month? And even if he does, will it be veto-proof to prevent Donald Trump from preventing the government from reopening without any Hate Wall Funding?